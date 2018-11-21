Alliance Council introduces new police lieutenant (Full Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening. Below is a list of agenda items discussed, as well as, audio from the meeting.

Plaque Presentation



Councilman Earl Jones presented Alliance Mayor Ralph Yeager with a plaque for outstanding service to the City of Alliance as Mayor and City Council member from Dec. 7, 2006 to Dec 4, 2018. Mayor Yeager presented councilman Pasha Korber-Gonzalez with a certificate of appreciation from Dec. 2, 2014 to Dec. 4, 2018.



Introduction of New Employees

Kendall Allison – Police Lieutenant

Paige Johnson – Administrative Secretary/Public Works and Public Transit

Kenneth Weindl – Street Maintenance Worker



Ordinance No. 2876 – First Reading

Sales and Use Tax Extension and Amended Economic Development Plan

At the November 6th General Election the extension of the City Sales and Use Tax was approved along with the amended Economic Development Plan by the voters. Ordinance No. 2876 is before Council on first reading and is required to implement the taxpayer approved referendum. Statutes require the filing of this ordinance with the Nebraska Department of Revenue prior to November 30th to prevent a lapse in the sales tax. As a result of this requirement, staff is requesting the waiver of three readings of the ordinance.

Ordinance No. 2874 – Second Reading

Rezoning Request for Proposed Tract 1, Hauptman Acres

Ordinance No. 2874 was before Council on second reading for the rezoning request of Ackerman Farms Inc. and Brian and Heather Hauptman. They are requesting the rezoning of a 5.67 acre tract of land proposed to be Tract 1, Hauptman Acres located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 25 North, Range 47 West of the 6th P.M., Box Butte County, Nebraska, from A – Agricultural to RR -Rural Residential zoning district. The Alliance Planning Commission has recommended approval of the request at their regular meeting, Oct. 9. This was approved, and the third reading was waved.

Ordinance No. 2875 – Second Reading

Final Plat – Tract 1, Hauptman Acres

Ordinance No. 2875 was before Council on second reading for the Final Plat filing of Ackerman Farms Inc. and Brian and Heather Hauptman. The property owners want to subdivide a 4.26 acre tract from a quarter section of land to sell to the adjacent home owner and combine both tracts in one 5.67 acre tract to be known as Tract 1, Hauptman Acres located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 25 North, Range 47 West of the 6th P.M., Box Butte County, Nebraska. The Alliance Planning Commission hasrecommended approval of the request at their regular meeting, October 9, 2018. This was also approved and waved from the third reading.

Resolution Nos. 18-128 and 18-129 – Employee Health Insurance Renewal

Resolution No. 18-128 will approve the renewal contracts and rates with Regional Care, Inc. our third party administrator; Crum & Forster our reinsurance carrier; and our other vendors of health services for fiscal year 2018-2019.

Resolution No. 18-129 approves the new employee premiums for calendar year 2019.

The City of Alliance is offering one health plan which will have two tiers and have separated out our dental and vision coverage in order for our employees to select which best meet their needs and the needs of their family.

Resolution No. 18-134 – Landscape Contract Renewal

This resolution will renew the City of Alliance current contract with All Seasons Landscaping for the maintenance of the City’s various flower beds located on City properties throughout the community. The total contract for this year will be $34,460, which is the same as last year.

Resolution No. 18-135 – Library Policy Changes

Resolution No. 18-135 will adopt the updated Alliance Public Library Policies, Regulations and Procedures as recommended by the Alliance Library Board. The Alliance Library Board met on Sept. 10 and reviewed the proposed changes.