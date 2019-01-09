Alliance Council hears an update from Pillars for the Park

By Kalin Krohe

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night, and heard an update on the progress from the Pillars for the Park organization. Pillars for the Park has been working to raise funds to renovate the Alliance Sunken Gardens in Central Park and bring back the historic white pillars that once stood in that area.



Pillars for the Park volunteer Barb Burke was in attendance to talk about the update. “We are excited to work with you on this project and to date we have raised $78,000. An anonymous donor has released $80,000 of the $250,000 pledged so we’ve also gotten that. We’re looking forward to furthering our commitment with you guys and wait for those bids so we can get some more grants going,” said Burke.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn discussed the bid process with council members saying,”Requests for Applications (RFQ) is completed so it will be advertised.”

Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney said, “We appreciate the undertaking that you are undertaking. It’s a pretty big one and you should be commended for that for where you have gotten us.”

In other business, council also approved proclamations for Catholic Schools Week, which is the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2; and for National Mentoring Month in January.

There was also a rezoning request for William Brennemann, a resolution for the Panhandle Men’s Club lease for use of the clubhouse at Sky View Golf Course, a second reading on cable franchise regulations, and a new police car purchase.

You can listen to the full Alliance City Council audio below.