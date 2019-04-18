Alliance Council discusses Skyview Golf Pro contract

The situation regarding Jackie Stevens, Golf Pro at Alliance’s Skyview Golf Course, was discussed at this week’s Alliance City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Stevens effectively terminated her contract before it had expired and stopped providing services to Skyview Golf Course.
Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock said Stevens left the Skyview clubhouse this past Friday afternoon.
“Recommendation of staff and legal is that you deny or reject the letter of resignation at this point…then have discussion and direct staff as to how you want to proceed with regard to fulfilling that position,” said Simmons Olsen Law Firm Attorney Rick Ediger. “We feel it’s premature to discuss any kind of litigation.”
Alliance City Mayor Mike Dafney moved that council decline to accept the termination of the Golf Pro contract.
Dafney said he also authorizes the need to advertise for a new golf pro for Skyview Golf Course in Alliance and to contact Masek Golf Car Company in Scottsbluff to take over the cart rental.
Other business before the council included:
- A resolution that will add a Class L (Brew Pub) to the existing occupation tax requirements. The City did not have this classification before Brewery 719 opened recently in Alliance.
- A resolution on first reading will authorize the Mayor to sign the contract for public improvements, documents, agreements, and easements for the property being platted in the Berean Church Second Addition. Another ordinance will approve the final plat of that addition. The Berean Church wants to subdivide a 2.52 acre tract south of and adjacent to West 20th Street. The Church wants to sell this land to a developer for housing.
- Purchase of a S650 T4 Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader for $40,971.72. The purchase will be made from Sandberg Implement in Gering.
Leave a Reply