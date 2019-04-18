Alliance Council discusses Skyview Golf Pro contract

The situation regarding Jackie Stevens, Golf Pro at Alliance’s Skyview Golf Course, was discussed at this week’s Alliance City Council meeting on Tuesday night.



Stevens effectively terminated her contract before it had expired and stopped providing services to Skyview Golf Course.

Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock said Stevens left the Skyview clubhouse this past Friday afternoon.

“Recommendation of staff and legal is that you deny or reject the letter of resignation at this point…then have discussion and direct staff as to how you want to proceed with regard to fulfilling that position,” said Simmons Olsen Law Firm Attorney Rick Ediger. “We feel it’s premature to discuss any kind of litigation.”

Alliance City Mayor Mike Dafney moved that council decline to accept the termination of the Golf Pro contract.

Dafney said he also authorizes the need to advertise for a new golf pro for Skyview Golf Course in Alliance and to contact Masek Golf Car Company in Scottsbluff to take over the cart rental.

Other business before the council included: