Alliance Council discusses city’s blizzard efforts, 3rd Street underpass

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

The Alliance City Council met for their regular meeting Tuesday night and discussed how City employees handled the recent blizzard that hit the community on March 13 and 14.



Alliance Deputy City Manger Jeff Sprock said, “On the evening of the 13th conditions became pretty extreme and we had a hard time keeping up with a few city streets. By Thursday morning and afternoon conditions improved. We were able to get all of the emergency snow routes cleared and moved onto other areas within town. Crews continue to work throughout the community.”

Sprock also reported to council on the situation regarding potholes on the 3rd Street underpass.

“City staff has posted signs near the underpass to encourage drivers to slow down. The street department has plans to clean up the underpass and patch the potholes on Thursday night,” Sprock said.

Right now the City of Alliance is working with Region 23 Emergency Management to estimate costs in dealing with the storm in Box Butte County. The City has issued emergency declarations. The declarations will allow the public to get assistance from FEMA.

Sprock said, “FEMA matrix has showed that the city’s incurred about $98,064.98 in expenses.”

In other business, Council talked about new pool rates for private parties at Big Blue Bay. If an individual wants to rent the pool the cost going forward is $150 per hour.

Council approved a proclamation for National Volunteer Service Recognition Day – April 2.

Part II of the Alliance Municipal Code adopted the 2015 International Building Code. This will establish a new fee schedule for building activities.