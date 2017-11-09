Alliance Council Denies Street Closure Request

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night at 7:00pm to discuss a busy agenda. Council welcomed in new city employees Bailey Johnson and Ben Nollette, who have been hired as Library Pages. Council denied a request from Melanie and Jared Mann from Newberry’s for a street closure on 4th Street. The request was for a wedding reception for a local couple. To hear council members’ thoughts on this request and other items from last night’s meeting, including updates on the new Alliance hotel project, click the audio link below.
Leave a Reply