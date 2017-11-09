Alliance Council Denies Street Closure Request



The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night at 7:00pm to discuss a busy agenda. Council welcomed in new city employees Bailey Johnson and Ben Nollette, who have been hired as Library Pages. Council denied a request from Melanie and Jared Mann from Newberry’s for a street closure on 4th Street. The request was for a wedding reception for a local couple. To hear council members’ thoughts on this request and other items from last night’s meeting, including updates on the new Alliance hotel project, click the audio link below.