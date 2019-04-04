Alliance Council celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

The Alliance City Council met for their regular meeting Tuesday night and proclaimed the week of April 14 – 20 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

Council member Ryan Reynolds read the proclamation saying that each day public safety dispatchers answer desperate calls for help. They respond with services that save the lives and property of american citizens.

Box Butte County dispatchers Hannah Gerth, Deb Hunter, Amber Kelley, and Leigh Shakes were in attendance to accept the proclamation.

Dispatcher Amber Kelley said, “You have to have the passion and desire to want to help people. That help is often more times than not needed on their worst days. They are counting on you to be the help that they need. Dispatchers are the first step in the chain of first responders. We are the calm voice that is heard, but rarely seen. It is often a thankless job. Learning to navigate and manage the chaos that goes on inside the communication center is key to being a successful dispatcher, as well as, the willingness to sacrifice many things on a personal level. Ultimately you become a dispatcher because you want to help people, but you stay a dispatcher because you know there are so many people that need our help.”

Alliance City Manager Mike Dafney personally thanked the dispatchers for help he received last summer when he was using a chainsaw, and dropped it above his knee. “I called 911, and they kept me on the phone until I got to the hospital,” Dafney said.

In other business, the council:

The City of Alliance accepted a membership distribution check from Public Alliance for Community Energy (ACE) in the amount of $23,540. To date $182,717 has been returned to the city from ACE. Staffed recommended the funds be utilized towards a community project or program.

There was a four year contract renewal for an engineering services agreement with M.C. Schaff and Associates. This agreement will be used for smaller projects. Services through this contract will be limited to $20,000 per year.