Alliance Council approves motion to hire qualified police officers

The Alliance City Council met on May 7 for a regular meeting and approved a motion to grant a greater hiring bonus for police officers in the community.

Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock requested this motion stating there is a need in a lot of communities to hire quality police officers.

“What we’re looking for is trying to attract certified police officers. People who have already been through the academy and have reciprocity to serve in Nebraska,” Sprock said.

“We’re in a very competitive market right now. Unemployment is extremely low. Many communities throughout the nation are just struggling to find qualified people. In order to provide an incentive to get certified people here council through the end of the year has empowered me to give bonuses,” added Sprock.

The Alliance Council also introduced a new employee to the Alliance Police Department, Stefan Yocum.

Alliance Police Chief John Kiss said, “He started his employment with the City of Alliance on April 29. Stefan grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Colorado State University. He moved here in 2017 where he was employed originally with Health and Human Services as a child and family services specialist.”

“Welcome to the force and we’re glad you’re here,” said Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney.

Other business before the council included: