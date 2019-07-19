Alliance Council approves computer network upgrade project

By KALIN KROHE

Panhandle Post

The Alliance City Council met on July 16 and approved upgrades to the city of Alliance computer network.



The computer network upgrade will be made by Bytes Computer and Network Solutions of Scottsbluff.

They will be replacing two network host servers and ten storage drive units in the amount of $19,714.74. They will also be performing the labor to install the associated equipment and migrate the software. This will cost $17,900.

“It’s on ongoing replacement of parts. These were approaching seven years old,” said Randy Waggener, City of Alliance Finance Director.

In other business, council: