Alliance Council approves computer network upgrade project

By KALIN KROHE
Panhandle Post
The Alliance City Council met on July 16 and approved upgrades to the city of Alliance computer network.
The computer network upgrade will be made by Bytes Computer and Network Solutions of Scottsbluff.
They will be replacing two network host servers and ten storage drive units in the amount of $19,714.74. They will also be performing the labor to install the associated equipment and migrate the software. This will cost $17,900.
“It’s on ongoing replacement of parts. These were approaching seven years old,” said Randy Waggener, City of Alliance Finance Director.
In other business, council:
- Conducted a public hearing on the Alliance Berean Church second additional final plat. The church wants to subdivide a 2.52 acre tract south of and adjacent to West 20th Street so that it may be sold to a developer.
- Approved the Municipal Financial Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for improvements to a portion of State Highway N-2. The project includes the resurfacing of 3rd Street starting at Cody Avenue and proceeding east to the overpass.
- Approved awarding the Property & Casualty Insurance bid to Gregory’s Insurance, Inc. in the amount of $590,458.00. This is an 8% increase from last year.
- Approved a resolution to the amendment to Landis+Gyr Technology, Inc. This is for the purchase and support for the automatic metering system for the Electric Department.
Leave a Reply