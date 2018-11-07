Alliance Council Approves 4th Quarter Financial Statement, Holiday Inn Express Liquor License (Full Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to introduce the Museum Project Support Clerk, Delaney Mayer to the City. Council also approved a rezoning request and final plat of Ackerman Farms, and Brian and Heather Hauptman. They requested the rezoning of a 5.67 acre tract of land. The property owners also want to subdivide a 4.26 acre tract from a quarter section of land to sell to the adjacent home owner and combine both tracts.

Council approved a liquor license application for the new Alliance Holiday Inn Express. This will allow qualified employees to sell beer to guests. Council did request that the general manager, Alicia Hellwig, apply for a manager’s application for the sale of alcohol as well.

Alliance Council received a request from H & H Sanitation to least building No. 2904 at the Alliance Municipal Airport. This is a one year lease with an automatic annual renewal clause. At the end of the meeting Council approved City of Alliance Finance Director, Randy Waggener’s, 4th Quarter Financial Statement Presentation. You can hear the full City Council audio below.