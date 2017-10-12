Alliance Competes At State Tennis Championships

After the opening day of the Nebraska Boys Class B State Tennis Championships, the Alliance Bulldogs are out of competition. The Alliance #2 Doubles Team of Caden Dean and Devin Garcia won their opening match vs Andrew Herbek and Alexis Ortega of Grand Island Central Catholic 6-3, 6-2 to advance into the next round. Dean and Garcia lost their second round match to #11 seed, Graden Johnson and William Neinast of Holdrege 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3) to finish 1-1 in State Competition. At #2 Doubles Zachary Placek and Jacob Ackerman dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to #9 seed Joshua Cauffman and Cole Lohoefener of North Platte to finish 0-1 at State. In Singles competition, Alliance Senior Preston Pohlman lost 6-1, 6-3 to #12 seed Hayden Royal of York at #1 Singles and at #2 Singles, Sophomore Chance Crowe lost 6-3, 7-5 to Dillion Damme of Beatrice. Alliance finishes with 2 team points.