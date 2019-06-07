Alliance Community Redevelopment Authority discusses West 3rd project with Council

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night, and the topics of discussion included an overview of recent activities of the Community Redevelopment Authority.

President of the Community Redevelopment Authority Chris Mischnick told council that one of the main goals they have been looking into is revitalizing the West 3rd street area when entering into Alliance.

“The CRA was trying to decide the new project. We did a lot of brain storming. We decided that the West 3rd street area was starting to look a little old and a little run down,” Mischnick said.

The next question from the CRA was how to get everyone on board with this new project, including businesses.

“We decided the best route to take would be for the CRA to undertake the expense on getting a plan made up. We hired M.C. Schaff and Associates to basically come up with the whole redevelopment plan for 3rd street from the highway to the underpass.”

About one month ago the CRA got a plan back from M.C. Schaff that everyone was happy with. The CRA is currently working on the funding side of things.

Councilman Earl Jones said, “Panhandle Public Health is currently conducting meetings to talk about walkability and bikeability in the community so you may try and get these plans forwarded to them to have a look at. They may be able to help you with some funding.”

Councilwoman Annora Bentley replied saying, “When I went to your CRA meeting I was very impressed with the plan that M.C. Schaff came up with. I hope we can figure out a way to make most of that work. It’s beautiful and I think it would really do a lot to enhance that western gateway.”



There are many highlights to the new CRA plan including landscaping.

“There’s also panels, which would be laser cut steel and plasma cut signs. We’re focusing on the historical aspect of Alliance where you’d get a locomotive, old planes, old pictures from the airbase that are cut into that steel and have it up on the side of the road. People when they go through would look at these different panels,” Mischnick said.

The sidewalks would also link up with the panels from the softball complex, restaurants, and hotels.

“The panels would kind of mask some of the areas that are not extremely seen,” Annora Bentley added.

Mischnick said the CRA is also working with the lighting aspect of the plan with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

