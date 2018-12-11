Alliance Community Choir Presents Christmas Cantata-“Behold A Savior”

The Alliance Community Choir will offer two performances of their annual Christmas Cantata this Holiday Season. The Choir will present “Behold A Savior”, by Jay Rouse and Rose Apsinall , featuring songs and stories of the Birth of Jesus. The first performance will be Sunday, December 16, 2 pm, at the Alliance United Methodist Church at 704 Box Butte Ave. The second performance will be Wednesday, December 19, 7 pm, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2090 Emerson Ave. The Choir is directed by Becky Mitchell and the accompanist is Cynthia Horn. Soloists include Aubrey Garrett, Mary Crawford and Robbie Cerv. Readers include Rachel Baker, Tim Stadem, Ellen Lierk, Charles Lierk, Dave Mitchell and Wally Seiler. Anne Henderson-Weare and Shannon Kinsella will perform a duet during the free -will offering. The Cantata is free and is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.