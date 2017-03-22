Alliance City Council Talks Breweries, Full Audio



Tuesday night the Alliance City Council met at 7pm for their regular public meeting. Council members introduced a new employee, Kevin Hardin. Hardin will be a new electric journey lineman apprentice. The council also had a public hearing on the preliminary plat and final plat request of LinPepCo. They are requesting approval of the plats of Holsten Drive, a replat of Holsten Drive, and outlots in that area. This will be used for the new hotel planned, which will be a Holiday Inn Express. There was another public hearing on the proposed amendments to the Alliance Municipal Code zoning regulations to accommodate breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, and wineries. The Alliance Planning Commission at their regular meeting on February 14th recommended approval, and the council did approve this for Nicholas McCoy of Alliance.

There was a manager’s application from Jess E. Wimmer for WESTCO’s KC’s Shortstop, which was approved. The Council will adopt the U.S. Department of Labor’s Standards of Apprenticeship for the Electric Department. This policy will allow entry level electric employees to receive on-the-job training. Full audio from the meeting is below.