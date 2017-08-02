Alliance City Council Discusses Water Meter Charges, Full Audio



The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm and discussed multiple public hearings on Alliance Lodging LLC with Dan Dickinson (land owner) in attendance. Alliance Lodging have made an application in order to split a 5.55 acre lot into three lots of land for the development of a hotel, and other commercial businesses. There was also a conditional use permit of Dickinson and Alliance Lodging to allow extended stay hotel suites on Lot 2, Holsten Addition. There has been talk of future apartments in this area.

There was another public hearing for Chris and Kathy Thompson and Brett Kelly to rezone a portion of land located east of 2929 West Lakefield Drive and southeast of the intersection of Margaret Drive.

Council also talked about amending the Alliance Municipal Code to modify the monthly water meter charges for mobile home parks that have a master meter which services a minimum of five active individual residential meters.

Tawny Weaver of The Cardio Connection Fitness Center has requested the closure of 5th Street between Box Butte Avenue and the alley to the west for a power lifting contest. The event will be held solar eclipse weekend on August 19th from 8:30am to noon. Council recommended making sure there is protection underneath lifting areas so the bricks and street are not damaged.

Finance Director Randy Waggener presented the third quarter financial statement to council as well. You can view photos below, as well as, complete audio of the meeting.



https://soundcloud.com/eagleradio-1/alliance-city-council-full-audio-8-1-17