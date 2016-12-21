Alliance City Council Approves Rezoning Request of Jeske (Full Meeting Audio)



The Alliance City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday December 20th at 7pm in the school board meeting room. Council members introduced new employees to the City of Alliance. Leigh Shakes is the new Public Safety Dispatcher, and Paul Kusek is a new Public Transit Driver. The board also approved several items including a second reading of the municipal code amendment to zoning regulations for R-1, Single Family Residential District. This will provide smaller setbacks. A third reading of a rezoning request of Dale Jeske Jr. was approved. Mr. Jeske wishes to rezone his property commonly addressed 2131 CR 59, which is adjacent and north of Carhenge from A, Agriculture to C-3, Highway Commerical. Jeske is considering building an RV Park on his property overlooking Carhenge with 20 to 30 spaces for Campers and Recreational Vehicles, with the hope of attracting visitors to Carhenge and Box Butte County. Jeske says eventually he would like to have a building suitable for holding receptions and other gatherings as well as covered areas for picnicking. Resolution No. 16-141 was also approved, which authorizes the purchase of a 2017 Ford Explorer and associated accesories for the patrol fleet in Alliance, and a 2017 Ford Fusion Sedan for the investigation division. These vehicles will be purchased from Cover Jones Motors in Alliance. For the full audio of the Alliance City Council meeting, and all approvals you can listen below.