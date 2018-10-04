Alliance City Council And School Board Forum To Be Held At P.A.C.

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate’s forum on Monday, October 29 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

City Council candidates running for the three seats are Annora Bentley, Mike Dafney and Jim Fistler and incumbents Earl Jones, Pasha Korber-Gonzalez and Ralph Yeager will address issues concerning the city beginning at 7:00 pm.

School Board candidates for three positions are Edison Red Nest III, Amanda Mockerman, Jacquelyn Mach, Cristy Whirlwind Horse and incumbent Tim Kollars will address school related topics during the forum beginning at 8:15 pm.

Each forum will be preceded by a fifteen-minute period where attendees will be invited to write questions on 3×5 cards. Questions from the audience will be given to a committee who will delete duplicates and clarify any problems with wording. Questions should address city issues and issues concerning the school. Questions will be given to the moderator throughout the forum. The moderator will make the final decision about which questions to ask.

Doors to the Performing Arts Center will open at 6:45 pm. Note cards for questions will be provided.