Alliance Christmas Parade Award-Winners Named

On Saturday the Alliance Chamber of Commerce ushered in the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade down Box Butte Avenue. This year’s parade was held during the day, a change from recent years.

Creativity and fun were on display in floats, costumes and decorations reflecting the parade theme “Reindeer Games.”

Chamber Director Susan Unzicker reports the following award winners. The winning entity in each category receives $50.00 in Chamber Bucks.

YOUTH GROUP: Spirit of Nebraska Girl Scouts

COMMERCIAL: Gary’s Cleaning and Restoration

NON-COMMERCIAL: Alliance Fire Department

Eagle Communications, parent company of Panhandle Post and radio stations KCOW, Double Q Country and B94.7 is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s parade.