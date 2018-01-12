Alliance Chamber Banquet Celebrates “Believing In Alliance” (Photos)

Thursday night the Alliance Chamber of Commerce held its 90th anniversary annual banquet at the Westside Event Center. The theme “Believing In Alliance” was echoed throughout the night in awards presented to businesses and individuals.

In her report to attendees, Chamber Executive Director Susan Unzicker recalled highlights of 2017 including: a successful Heritage Days week; several new businesses becoming Chamber members; and the Chamber’s participation in Bands on the Bricks and the Solar Eclipse, among many other events.

Here are the winners of 2017 Alliance Chamber of Commerce awards (a photo gallery of award recipients is below):

Ambassador of the Year Amanda Mittan

Lifetime Service Award presented to Becky Herian. Herian taught in the Alliance Public Schools for over 30 years, and in 2017 represented Alliance on the Nebraska 150th board–organizing local NE150 activities.

Farmer/Rancher Award presented to Irwin Farms of Alliance. Mark Buskirk accepted the award on behalf of Jim and Jackie Irwin.

Friend Of Tourism Award was presented to the entire community of Alliance for the hospitality and assistance shown to the 25,000 guests who visited Alliance for the Solar Eclipse. The Eclipse Task Force accepted the award on the community’s behalf.

Small Business Award presented to Roller Hardware of Alliance.

Large Business Award presented to Maverik convenience stores.

Community Investment Award presented to Bomgaars; 2017 found the farm and home store relocated to a larger, state-of-the-art store on Highway 385.