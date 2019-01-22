Alliance Chamber Annual Banquet Celebrates Busy Year (Photos)

“There’s No Place Like Alliance” was the theme for Tuesday night’s Alliance Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. Chamber Executive Director Susan Unzicker and Board Director Olivia Hasenauer each saluted the Alliance business community for its hard work and generosity in 2018. Unzicker provided a brief recap of Chamber 2018 highlights including a large number of ribbon cuttings, annual events like Heritage Days, and family events like the Easter Egg Hunt and downtown Trick or Treating.

Awards were presented to a variety of businesses and individuals (photos of award recipients can be seen below):

Ambassador Of The Year: Jill Langemeier

Lifetime Service: Harold Roller

Farmer/Rancher of the Year: Burke Cattle

Friend Of Tourism: Eagle Communications (KCOW/Double Q Country/B94.7)

Small Business: Dustin White Irrigation

Large Business: Grocery Kart

Community Investment: Western Potatoes

Community Compasssion: Community Table