Alliance Chamber Annual Banquet Celebrates Busy Year (Photos)

“There’s No Place Like Alliance” was the theme for Tuesday night’s Alliance Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.  Chamber Executive Director Susan Unzicker and Board Director Olivia Hasenauer each saluted the Alliance business community for its hard work and generosity in 2018.  Unzicker provided a brief recap of Chamber 2018 highlights including a large number of ribbon cuttings, annual events like Heritage Days, and family events like the Easter Egg Hunt and downtown Trick or Treating.

Awards were presented to a variety of businesses and individuals (photos of award recipients can be seen below):

Ambassador Of The Year: Jill Langemeier
Lifetime Service: Harold Roller
Farmer/Rancher of the Year: Burke Cattle
Friend Of Tourism: Eagle Communications (KCOW/Double Q Country/B94.7)
Small Business: Dustin White Irrigation
Large Business: Grocery Kart
Community Investment: Western Potatoes
Community Compasssion: Community Table 

Ambassador of the Year winner Jill Langmeier (R) with Alliance Chamber Executive Director Susan Unzicker.

Carolyn Anglesey of BBGH presents Harold Roller with the Lifetime Service Award.

Burke Cattle received the Farmer/Rancher of the Year award.

KCOW Program Director Jason Wentworth and Eagle Radio Alliance/Chadron General Manager Olivia Hasenauer accept the Friend of Tourism award.

Dustin Chester presents the Small Business of the Year award to Dustin White of Dustin White Irrigation.

Unzicker presents the Large Business of the Year award to Becky Maser, Manager of the Alliance Grocery Kart.

Barbie Applegarth (R) presents the Community Investment award to Western Potatoes.

Unzicker presents the Community Compassion award to volunteers and organizers of Alliance’s Community Table program.

