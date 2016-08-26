Alliance Chamber Announces Heritage Days Theme for 2017

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce is excited to announced the 2017 Heritage Days theme as “Back to the 60’s, 1860’s that is.”

Heritage Days will be held July 17th thru the 23rd. We will be focusing on Alliance in the 1860’s along with a birthday celebration commemorating the state of Nebraska’s 150th Birthday. More information will be available as the event gets closer.

For more information contact the Alliance Chamber of Commerce at 305 Box Butte Ave, 762-1520 orchamber@alliancechamber.com.