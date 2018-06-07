Alliance Chamber Announces Heritage Days Theme 2018

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2018 Heritage Days theme as “School Spirit”.

Heritage Days Family Night will be July 17th 5:30 pm -7:30 pm at 10th and Sweetwater. This is an opportunity for Non-Profit organizations to reach out to those in the community and share information about your organization. There is no charge to participate in the annual event and the sale of items is allowed; however, there are some requirements that must be met in order to be eligible to participate. Contact the Alliance Chamber of Commerce for registration form, deadline for registration is Friday, July 6th.

For more information contact the Alliance Chamber of Commerce at 305 Box Butte Ave, 762-1520 or send email to chamber@alliancechamber.com.