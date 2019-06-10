Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford citizens awarded Newblom Foundation scholarships

By Wally Seiler

Wally A. Seiler has announced the recent awarding of grants and scholarships totaling $8,900 by the Darold A. Newblom Foundation to two organizations and seven individuals. Seiler serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Foundation which was created under the terms of the Last Will and Testament of the late Mr. Newblom.



Those organization receiving grants are Post Playhouse, Inc., Crawford, Nebraska ($3,500 to obtain mirrors for the rehearsal hall); and Crawford Public Schools ($1,900 for shelving).

Individuals receiving scholarships, each in the amount of $500, are alliance residents Lane Lauder, Amanda Cummings, Nathan Lauder, Sydnie Waldron; and Chadron residents Alicia Johnson and Josie Stewart; and Hemingford resident Lauren Gasseling.

This marks the twenty-ninth year that grant and scholarships have been given by the Newblom Foundation, which was established to support activities for the moral, mental, intellectual and physical development of young men and women in Box Butte and Dawes Counties, Nebraska; to provide scholarships for assisting students in obtaining an education; and to assist in the founding, equipping and maintaining of associations or institutions engaged in the advancement of learning. During the past twenty-nine years, the Newblom Foundation has provided funding of $372,301.19 in support of its goals.

Grants and scholarships from the Newblom Foundation are awarded once a year. Applications for the 2020 grants and scholarships will be available from Seiler after January 1, 2020, at his home at 1208 Laramie Avenue, Alliance, Nebraska 69301.