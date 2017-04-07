Alliance Celebrates Public Transit Week

The City of Alliance Public Transit will be celebrating Nebraska’s 3rd annual Public Transit Week, April 9 through 15! Public Transportation is a vital component in the effort to connect our community to each other with good, safe and affordable transportation options. To show our appreciation for our regular passengers, drivers will be giving out free giveaways provided by the NDOR during the week.

Public Transit operates Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Transportation scheduling is available by calling 762-RIDE (7433) or 761-RIDE (7433).