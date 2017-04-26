Alliance CarFit Event This Saturday

To help the 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day and all senior drivers find a better “fit” with their cars for comfort and safety, mobility experts are hosting a safety program designed to help older drivers and their families. CarFit is national program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association and is designed to give a quick, yet comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together.

The Rehab and Wellness Center of Box Butte General Hospital will conduct CarFit check-ups in Alliance on April 29that BBGH in the parking lot north of the main facility (Suite 2307 parking lot). The check-ups will run from 9:00am-11:00am.

