Alliance Becomes First City In Western NE With Entertainment District

Alliance, Nebraska is the first city in the western side of the state to have an approved Entertainment District at the State Level. This past eclipse weekend the concert series Bands on the Bricks drew thousands into the 200 Block of Box Butte Avenue. On Saturday Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts from Denver, Colorado and local bands The Riverfront Boys, and Kalin Krohe Reference performed. Sunday, local blues band Mojo played along with Nashville’s The Outer Vibe who broke the concert series attendance record with 3,000 to 4,000 people from all over the world. Crossroads Music in downtown with Shon Townsend, Tyler Smith, and Richard Castro provided sound.

Historic Main Street/Bands on the Bricks Director Holly Heath says, “It is great for the community to be able to use that area, but doesn’t have to be permanent. With our weather it is perfect for us. It’s also another venue to host events that can help the economy and downtown.” Bands on the Bricks Committee member, and KCOW News Director Kalin Krohe says, “Bands on the Bricks will be the diamond the sandhills has been looking for through art, community, people, and togetherness for years to come.”

We spoke with Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn this morning about his thoughts. Kuckkahn says, “It is a real advantage for the businesses down there, and…it really broadens the capacity of the event to service the people.” You can hear the full interview below.