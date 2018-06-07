Alliance baseball stays undefeated, Gordon shuts out Morrill

Alliance 13, Torrington 1

14 Games. 14 Victories.

The Alliance Spartans scored seven times in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead, which grew into a 13-1 win over the Torrington seniors in Legion Baseball Wednesday evening at Bower-Shankland Field. Ezra Ray tripled home a run and Corbin Stark singled in a pair in the big third.

JJ Garza drove in four runs and the offense was plenty for the trio of Spartan pitchers started by Collin Schrawyer who allowed just two hits in almost five innings of work.

Alliance puts its undefeated record on the line in tournament play starting tomorrow in North Platte.

Gordon 16, Morrill 0

Gordon also used a huge third inning in its victory over Morrill Wednesday. The Regulators plated eight in the frame to build a 12-0 lead and went on to win 16-0.

The Regulators racked up 14 hits on a big offensive night. Logan Dexter and John Sheren each had three hits and drove in three runs combined. Dennis Mulcaly drove in three runs. Hanley Baine smacked a pair of doubles all to give Matt Johnson a ton of support on the mound. He threw a complete game two hitter with eight strikeouts.

Gordon was aided by six Morrill errors.

The Regulators are 5-6 while Morrill slips to 1-9.

Gering at Bridgeport – PPD Weather

Storms forced the postponement of Gering at Bridgeport.