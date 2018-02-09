Alliance Arts Council Trips You Back To The 50’s With THE HOLY ROCKA ROLLAZ

If you love the classic rock ‘n’ roll music of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets (and many more!) then THE HOLY ROCKA ROLLAZ is your dream band. This high energy Minneapolis trio brings back the sound, the look, the memories and nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras. Using vintage instruments and having spent years studying the styles of all the early rock ‘n’ rollers, this band knows how to deliver the spirit and sound of those pioneers. Lead singer/guitarist Mark Flora plays a hollow body Gretsch through tube amps, bassist/singer Lisa Lynn slaps a mean upright bass and drummer/singer Matt Alexander pounds an old Gretsch drum kit. The band feels no need to update or modernize the classic sound of early American rock ‘n’ roll. “It’s perfect just the way it is. And people are really reacting to it! Our favorite comments from older folks are … ‘I haven’t heard music done like this since the 50’s!’ Our favorite comments from younger folks are ‘This is COOL! What is this?!’ We see people from age 2 to 92 enjoying themselves. It’s feel good music. It’s happy. It’s innocent. And the way we do it … it’s EXCITING!”

The group will perform at 7:00 on February 17th at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices are Adult $10, Senior (60) $9 and Students $5. Tickets can be purchased at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and The Ledger n Hemingford. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Along with the Alliance Arts Council, this family friendly program is co-presented by First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, Western Nebraska Real Estate and Bank of the West.