Alliance Arts Council Receives Grant From Nebraska Arts Council

The Alliance Arts Council announced today that it has been awarded a grant of $5711.00 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the Alliance Arts Council’s upcoming 2017-2018 season of performing and visual arts events.

Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented saying, “The Alliance Arts Council contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in Box Butte County. We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Alliance Arts Council because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

For more information about the Alliance Arts Council visit their website at allianceartscouncil.com or contact Executive Director Cindy Randall at allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com.