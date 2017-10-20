Alliance Arts Council Ready For 33rd Season With Jimmy Weber

For the past 32 years the Alliance Arts Council has been bringing a wide variety of exciting professional entertainment to Box Butte County. Their

33rd season, which begins on November 3rd, is again full of quality programs that will appeal to everyone!

The season opener is a moving performance by 24 year Veteran, Jimmy Weber. A former member of the Air Force Band, he deployed 5 times and performed for service members in Iraq, Afghanistan and dozens of other countries. His program uses guitar and vocals to tell stories about the places he’s been and the people he’s met along the way.

Other 2017-2018 performing artists include Michael Fitzsimmons from Omaha, NE who composes music & performs with diverse percussion instruments including drums, African instruments, Mbira (thumb piano), Plains Indian flutes, Brazilian percussion flutes, various bamboo flutes and Hang. Michaels program is entitled “Islands in Paradise”.

The Holy Rocka Rollaz will take the audience on an authentic trip back to the 50’s with a high energy performance full of early rock & roll spirit.

You might remember Gordy “Crazyfingers” Lindquist when he performed in Alliance in 2013. Gordy is a professional pianist who will surprise you with his unorthodox ways (spoiler – playing the piano upside down!).

An evening with Gordy is definitely one to remember!

The Alliance Arts Council’s visual art exhibit contribution to the Carnegie Arts Center is entitled “Grace” by photographer Erika Pritchard from Kearney, NE. Erikas pictorial display features real life photos depicting the lives and experiences of her aging grandparents.

These programs are made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Local business co-presenters to thank are KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, Western Nebraska Real Estate and Bank of the West.

Season tickets include all of these events and are now available for $40 Adults, $35 Seniors (60) and $20 Students. Season tickets will be sold at the Jimmy Weber performance or for more information on how to purchase season tickets contact the Alliance Arts Council through their website www.allianceartscouncil.com, on their facebook page or by calling AAC Executive Director Cindy Randall at (308)762-2244. Individual tickets are also sold at each event.