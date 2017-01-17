Alliance Arts Council Presents “The Story of the ORPHAN TRAIN”

Pippa White, from Lincoln, NE, will perform “The Story of The ORPHAN TRAIN” on Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

How many were there? At least 200,000, but maybe as many as 500,000. Fending for themselves on the streets of New York, homeless children were given a chance for a new life in America’s heartland by riding the orphan train. Orphans who remember the experience come to life and share a heartrending and forgotten part of history.

Pippa White calls her One’s Company Productions “part theatre, part storytelling, part history.” Audiences call them unique, captivating and touching. To date she has crisscrossed the country many times as a professional storyteller, touring to over 30 states, performing at universities and colleges, conferences, performing arts centers, museums, libraries and festivals.

Pippa has performed three times at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City, where she garnered a review that called her work “…..riveting, heartbreaking and suspenseful.” An audience member recently captured the gist of Pippa’s unique presentations when he said, “her performances are entertainment wrapped in history intertwined with “inspiration”.

Ms. White has a love of dialects and accents which she tries to incorporate into her shows. Some of her dialects come naturally, thanks to a British father, and both her parents spent considerable time in England. “Other children came home to milk and cookies after school”, she says. “I came home to afternoon tea!” Her parents often recounted amusing stories in dialect. However, not all Ms. Whites dialects come easily. She uses the International Phonetic Alphabet (her mother taught speech and dialects at San Francisco State University) and she is always trying new dialects and accents.

Pippa turned to solo performing in 1994, after an extensive career in theatre and television on the West Coast, including five years hosting a daily morning television show on ABC in San Francisco. She has a BA in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to professional storytelling, she offers workshops and residencies and has been a teaching artist with the Nebraska Arts Council since 1990. She has received several awards in recognition of her work, including two Individual Artist Fellowship awards from the Nebraska Arts Council.

Ms. White will be doing an in-school residency with Alliance 4th grade students the week prior to her performance of The Orphan Train. These residency students will also have the opportunity to take the stage for a short time on Friday evening. They will be working with the theme “I am a Nebraskan and this is my Story” to coincide with the statewide celebration of Nebraska’s 150th Anniversary.

Advance tickets for The Story of the Orphan Train are available at Redman’s Shoes in Alliance and The Ledger in Hemingford. Ticket prices are $10 for Adults, $9 for Senior (60), and $5 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The residency and performance are co-presented by First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, Western Nebraska Real Estate, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio and Bank of the West. They are also supported by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.