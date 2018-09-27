Alliance Arts Council Announces Upcoming Season

Season Tickets to the Alliance Arts Council’s Fall to Spring season are a true bargain!

An adult season ticket will get you into all 4 performances for only $40. If you’re a Senior (60) the price is $35 and Student season tickets are $20. This year brings a variety of family friendly events to Alliance. All of the artists are professional performers on tour.

The opener is coming up on Saturday, October 27th. Farewell Angelina is an all female country music group that was named by Rolling Stone as a “New Country Artist You Need to Know”. These four strong women use a multitude of stringed instruments, two blazing violins and unique vocal harmonies. They have recently taken Nashville by storm, and that enthusiasm is now spreading via word of mouth, social media and live concerts that bring down the house. Alliance is lucky to be able to tap into their current tour.

Other 2018-2019 performing artists include Donna Gunn who will spend a week in the local 4th grade classrooms and then present a multi media program entitled “Music on the Oregon Trail”.

Buckets and Tap Shoes is just that – a rhythmic journey using percussion instruments including tap shoes, drums and buckets. It’s a high energy blend of music, dancing and drumming.

The Alliance Arts Council will also sponsor a visual art exhibit at the Carnegie Arts Center. Rachel Mindrup is a professional artist and Resident Assistant Professor at Creighton University. Rachel will display her “Many Faces of Neurotibromatosis (NF)” exhibit. Her son’s diagnosis inspired this series of documentary styled portraits featuring individuals living with NF.

The season will conclude with a performance by acclaimed Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow.

These programs are made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Local business co-presenters to thank are First National Bank, Gregory’s Insurance, Western Nebraska Real Estate and KCOW/Double Q Country Radio.

A membership drive mailing was recently sent out and season tickets are now available to purchase. For more information contact the Alliance Arts Council by e mail at allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com, on their facebook page (LIKE our page!) or by calling AAC Executive Director Cindy Randall at (308)762-2244. Season tickets will be sold at the Farewell Angelina concert and individual tickets are also sold at each event.