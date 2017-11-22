Alliance Animal Shelter Accepting Donations

The Alliance Animal Shelter will be accepting donations again this year for animals housed at the shelter. Items needed include metal water buckets, slip leads, pooper scoopers, canned kitten food, Diamond Natural canned and dry dog food. In an effort to avoid food intolerance in the dogs, Diamond Natural dog food, which is available locally, is the brand used exclusively at the shelter. The shelter does not need dry cat food, blankets or dog beds at this time. Items may be dropped off at the shelter Monday through Friday and the Alliance Police Department on the weekends.