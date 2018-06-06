Alliance Aftershock Will Host Softball Round Robin Tourney Saturday

Summer Sports are in full swing with events happening all over Western Nebraska. The Alliance Aftershock Girls Softball Team will host a Round Robin Tournament this Saturday, June 9, at the Hal Murray Softball Complex in Alliance. The participating teams will be Chadron, Gordon and Alliance. The tournament will begin at 9 am and other games will follow upon the completion of each game. There will be a 75 minute time limit per game. Here are the approximate times.

9 am: Alliance vs Chadron

10:30 am : Chadron vs Gordon

12 pm: Alliance vs Gordon

1:30 pm: Alliance vs Chadron

3 pm: Gordon vs Chadron

4:30 pm: Alliance vs Gordon

The Aftershock are 6-3 for the season. Alliance went 3-1 in their first tournament in Lexington and finished 3-2 at the Kearney Klassic last weekend. This weekends tournament will be their only home games this season. This event is sponsored by Westco.