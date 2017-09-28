Alliance 2 Person, Girls Golf Team Ready For Districts

Above: Julia Carlson (left) and Regan Lambert (photo from Annora Bentley)

The Class B-4 Girls District Golf Tournament is set for Monday Oct. 2, at the Hillside Golf Course in Sidney. The field includes teams from.. Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Alliance. The Alliance Bulldogs dynamic duo of Regan Lambert and Julia Carlson are the only members of the Alliance team this year, but both girls have competed in every tournament this season and have shown marked improvement each time out. In the final competition heading into Monday’s District Tournament, Regan shot her season best 114 and Julia shot 127, at the Alliance Invitational. The field in the B-4 District is very strong, but both girls are ready to give it their best effort. Both Girls are freshmen and have gained valuable experience this season and are looking towards the future and would like to see a few more girls come out for the team. In Class B the top 3 teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the State Tournament. Best of Luck to both Regan and Julia.