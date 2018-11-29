Allen Gamble named interim CEO at Chadron Community Hospital

SCOTTSBLUFF― Regional West Health Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Gamble as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services. His first day with the organization will be Dec. 10.

Gamble is an experienced health care administrator, with a successful background in administration of critical access hospital systems and health care financial systems as a CEO and CFO. He previously worked as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Memorial Health Services, Gordon, Ne.; CEO of Regional West Garden County, Oshkosh, Ne.; and CEO at Pioneer Community Hospital of Early, Blakely, Georgia; in addition to positions he has held with other critical access systems.

Gamble completed his undergraduate education at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga., and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia College, Milledgeville, Ga.

Anna Turman will continue as Chadron Community Hospital CEO through Dec. 14. She will be relocating to Omaha, Ne., at the end of this year.