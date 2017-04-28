Allen Excited to Return to Field This Fall, Counsel Youth in Summer Internship

Steve Allen watched, encouraged, counseled and cheered from the sideline during the Chadron State spring football game last weekend.

In four months, the senior corner will join a handful of Eagle veterans returning to the defensive backfield where the unit made passing the football a treacherous assignment for RMAC offenses last fall.

Healing injuries and a semester participation limit caused by injuries over time are two reasons the DB unit was without so many key players in the spring session. Allen along with senior twins Ryan and Brian Wood, Trey Mosley and redshirt sophomore Demetrius McFadden are all anxiously awaiting the summer months to pass by before being cleared to strap helmets back on for fall camp and the season opener at Fort Lewis.

Allen is getting an extra season of eligibility after injuring his labrum in the Black Hills State game and says his rehab is going well, even if it’s not happening as fast as he wants.



Allen lines up in CSC’s game against Dixie State in 2016.

(Photo Courtesy: CSC Athletics)

So, this spring the senior from Knoxville, Tennessee watched and encouraged the younger guys while he couldn’t be on the field saying, “Oh yea, it’s real tough (not being out there) but I’m happy that my teammates are having fun. They’re getting better most of all, so that’s more important to me than me being out there. (I’m) just ready for the fall.”

Chadron State had the number-one pass defense in the RMAC, holding teams to 189 yards a game in 2016 and picked off 18 passes, which was tied for second best in the conference.

Getting all those injured DBs back along with junior safety Zech James and it’ll be a scary group to throw against in 2017. Allen says they’re like family and they put in the extra work to be so impactful.

Redshirt freshmen like Cole Thurness and Louis Smith were noted to me as having good camps and making plays. Allen says the group of younger guys have been getting plenty of quality reps and he’s confident in the depth in the CSC secondary.

Allen is taking his football leadership and translating it over into helping youth this summer. He’s taking an internship position with the justice system in Seattle, Washington counseling kids.

Allen says he wants to get into counseling with “a side of football” after college. Back in his junior college days he discovered his ability to make a positive impact on kids.

Leadership can come naturally but it’s also something learned and acquired through experience and passed down from dads to sons, coaches to players, and as Allen is showing – college athletes to kids. He credits his position coach Craig Jersild for making him better and playing for more than just himself.

And being great is exactly what the CSC secondary will set out to do when the season begins in Durango this September.

