Alisha Obando, New Director Of Nursing At Chadron Community Hospital

We are happy to announce Alisha Obando, RN as our new Director of Nursing! Alisha has been an RN for the past 17 years with experience in a variety of areas and worked in informatics here at CCH for the past two years.

Alisha will replace Cheryl Cassiday, RN, who has recently retired after a 25+ tenure at CCH&HS.

Alisha has been a member of the CCH&HS team since 2015 as the Clinical Informatics Nurse. Alisha returned to the Chadron area, where she is originally from, after receiving her RN license at BYU-Idaho and working in Texas, Alberta Canada, and southeastern Idaho. She has experience in both large and small hospitals, as well as having served an 18-month mission to Bolivia. Her work experience includes pediatric burn care, school nursing, infection control, utilization review, pediatrics and management experience in a Critical Access Hospital in Idaho.

“Alisha has been such a blessing to CCH and I am incredibly excited to have her join our leadership team” states Jessi Grote, Chief Patient Care Officer. Alisha has been named the Caring Kind Employee of the Year for the past two years and is always willing to help whether it’s assisting on the floor, translating for our Spanish speaking patient population or folding laundry when someone calls in sick.

Jen Brown, CFO added “It will be difficult to replace someone with as much expertise and compassion as Cheryl, but there is no doubt that Alisha is the right person for the job.” “Alisha brings a wealth of experience and compassionate energy to continue to drive our mission,” said Anna Turman, CEO. “Her relentless commitment to our community, our staff, and our patients will continue a legacy of high-quality care.”

We are incredibly excited to welcome her to our leadership team and look forward to the future of CCH!