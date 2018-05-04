Alicia Robertson Pulls In Crawford Teacher Of The Month



It was an exciting day in Crawford as we celebrated another amazing teacher for our teacher of the month. Alicia Robertson was excited and surprised as we bombarded her classroom with goodies, treats and congratulations for being a fantastic teacher. Her energy and enthusiasm was contagious and her students were unbelievable! Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager had this to say, “You can tell from the well behaved students, Mrs. Robertson is an excellent teacher! Her whole classroom cared about being good students, they care about learning and they love their teacher! The same goes for Mrs. Robertson, she loves her students.” This will be Mrs. Robertson’s last year teaching in Crawford and she will be great missed by not only her fellow staff members but also her students. As the excitement is building for summer, the 3rd grade class of Mrs. Robertson was not only excited for spring and learning about butterflies and the life cycle, they are all still eager to learn in these last few weeks before the 2017-2018 school year wraps up. The Eagle Radio staff wishes Mrs. Robertson the best of luck with her future endeavors and appreciates the impact and dedication she has given the school of Crawford and her students!



