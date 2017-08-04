Alice J. Manion, 68

Alice J. Manion, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the age of 68.

Alice was born March 5, 1949 to Alfred and Eunice (Buhrmann) Bogle in Globe, AZ. Alice moved with her family to Crete, Nebraska as a child where she attended school and graduated from Crete High School in 1967. She attended Texas Christian Women’s University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before meeting her husband Bill. The two were married September 5, 1970 in Lincoln. They had two daughters. After moving to Alliance, Alice worked for the City of Alliance before returning to school at Chadron State College to complete a degree in education. Alice taught at St. Agnes Academy and the Alliance Public Schools. She was employed as the office manager at Diamond Hill Farms at the time of her passing.

Through the years, Alice has spent countless hours helping the youth of the community. She was actively involved with American Red Cross swimming lessons and was a fixture at Alliance High School girl’s basketball games. In more recent years, Alice was most joyous when spending time with or sharing stories of her two granddaughters. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a big supporter of animal rescue.

Alice is survived by her daughter Heidi Manion of Alliance and daughter and son-in-law Heather and Nate Waite of Lincoln and her beloved granddaughters Mila and Harper Waite as well as her dog Lucy. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Jane Bogle of Derry, NH as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Manion and her parents.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Bernard Berger will officiate. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Wake services will be held Sunday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to Centennial Veterinary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 296, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.