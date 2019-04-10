Alfred J. Kortum, 86

Alfred J. Kortum, retired State of Nebraska District Judge, 86, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home after a short battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place at his request and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Gering with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with military honors rendered by the Gering American Legion Post #36 Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Alfred’s honor be made in care of the First United Methodist Church of Gering, Panhandle Humane Society, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Alfred’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Alfred was born on May 2, 1932 in Charlo, MT to Edward W. and Ella (Seiling) Kortum. He grew up mainly in Lincoln, NE and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. In 1952, during the Korean War, he enlisted in the United States Navy and he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Alfred then enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and received his Bachelor Degree from UNL and in addition in 1960 he received his Juris Doctorate from the College of Law at UNL. In 1961, he commenced the practice of law in Gering with the law firm of Holtorf and Hansen. During his law practice years and during the Vietnam War, he served as board member and later chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Selective Service board. He also served on the Panhandle Humane Society Board during this period of time. In 1972, he was appointed as State of Nebraska District Judge for Scotts Bluff County and the panhandle of Nebraska by then Governor JJ Exon. He served as District Judge for 25 years and was blessed to help the attorneys in his court try their cases and settle and resolve their clients’ differences. He was an over 50 year member of the Gering First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 36, and served on the Board of Directors of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA after his retirement.

In 1957, while in college, he married Dorothy Sara Simons in Lincoln. To this union was born two children: Sarah Lynn Kortum Jones (Frank) and two grandchildren Kylie Ann and Ian Conner Jones of Fremont, CA; and son Philip Ted Kortum (Rebecca Richards-Kortum) and six grandchildren Alexander, Maxwell, Zachary, Kate, Elizabeth and Maggie Kortum all of Houston, TX. His first wife Dorothy preceded him in death from cancer. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In 2001 he married former Nebraska State Senator Joyce Hillman and was blessed to become a member of the Hillman-Kortum families. The Lord blessed him with the unity and love of his two combined families. He enjoyed traveling with both of his families throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and especially Hawaii. He loved fishing and golf, especially golf… He also enjoyed singing with the Sugar Valley Singers for a number of years.

Alfred is survived by his wife Joyce; stepdaughter Janine Sue Hergenreder (Bob), Shari K Copsey (Monty) and grandchildren Brian and Brad Johnston all of Scottsbluff and Terry Hillman (Cindy) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Ryan Hergenreder (Shawn) and great-grandchildren Malaya Osuba of Missouri, Joshua, Noah and Emma of Scottsbluff, NE and great-great-grandchild Mason of Missouri; Trevor Hergenreder (Liz) and great-grandchildren Carter and Tanner of Scottsbluff, NE; Meggan Rice (Garret) and great-grandchildren Hollen and Hobbs of Rapid City, SD; and Stephanie Eardley (Duke) and great-grandchildren Decker and Dean of Mountain View, WY.