Alexzander Anthony Ortiz, 3 was born on March 6, 2015 at 11:04 a.m. at Box

Butte General Hospital in Alliance to Oziel and Cecelia. Little to anyone’s

knowledge he would be brought into this world fighting from the very beginning.

Zander was born with a big heart and would receive a heart transplant at 8 months

old on November 14, 2015. From then on Zander would grow to be a beautiful,

energetic, sweet boy. He had many battles he would fight during his time here.

Enduring may procedures and appointments, everything he went through he did

with such grace and a huge dimpled smile on his face.

Zander absolutely loved his family. He and his older brother, Ozzi, were like

peanut butter and jelly, the best of friends. They loved to play together. Zander

loved balls and bubbles and kitties. Just being with family brought him great joy.

In July of 2018 Zander got sick with a graphed failure of his heart. He would face

a great battle against time on a waiting list for a new heart. Zander ran out of time

on December 24, 2018 at 10:05 a.m. at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Zander

will always be remembered as a great warrior.

He is survived by his parents, his brother, Ozzi, his grandmothers, Janice Flye and

Iliana Reyes Soriano all of Alliance. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles,

Marco Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez, Joe Boerschig, Roy Hanks, Eduardo Guerrero,

Rubi Guerrero, J.P. Guerrero and Erika Ortiz.

A memorial service will be Monday, December 31 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary

Assembly of God Church in Alliance with Pastor Jim Settles officiating. The family

will designate a memorial at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the family

to H-15 Trailerville, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.