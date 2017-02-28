Aldene Summers, 80, of Syracuse, Nebraska, passed away on February 22, 2017, at the Cozad Care & Rehabilitation Center in Cozad, Nebraska.

Aldene was born on August 29, 1936, in Hay Springs, NE, to Theodore and Violet (Brazier) Dorshorst. She was the youngest of five children. Aldene graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1954, and on February 11, 1956, was united in marriage to John “Jack” A. Summers in Arcadia, California. They were later blessed with three children; Bruce, LuAnn & David.

After moving back to Nebraska, Jack and Aldene owned and operated the A & J Bar in Hay Springs for several years. During that time, Aldene received her Bachelor of Science in Education Degree from Chadron State College in 1971. The family then moved to Syracuse, NE, in 1971, and opened an American Auto Parts Store. Aldene taught elementary school in Syracuse for 27 years and also worked at the store with Jack until his death in 1978. In 1982 she received her Master of Education Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That was a very proud day for her and for us!

Aldene was a member at both St. Columbkille (Hay Springs) and St. Paulinus (Syracuse) Catholic churches, and organist for 27 years. She belonged to the St. Paulinus Alter Society and choir. She loved to sing and play the piano. She also belonged to the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was an avid traveler, visiting most all of the fifty states and a number of countries as well. Aldene retired from Syracuse Elementary School in April of 1998. She spent many hours on the road following her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and visiting family.

Aldene is survived by: Children: Bruce (Kathy) Summers of Ft. Collins, CO and LuAnn (Dan) Clark of Lexington, NE. Grandchildren: Erika (Jim) Hill, Jonathan and fiancée Hannah McKendry, Danielle and fiancée Austin Roberts, and Derek Summers; Patrick (Stephanie) Clark, Lauren (Andy) Ray, and Andrew Clark; and Brianna Summers; Great Grandchildren: Sawyer Hill and Elin Clark; Sister: Joyce Roffers of Hay Springs, NE and brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, David; brother Harold Dorshorst; sisters Estelline Romano and Shirley Shipp.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the St. Paulinus Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. in Syracuse, NE. Burial will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at the Hay Springs Cemetery in Hay Springs, NE at 2:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served immediately after burial at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paulinus Catholic Church Parish Hall or St. Columbkill Catholic Church in Hay Springs.

Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse is in charge of arrangements to leave a tribute or message of condolence.