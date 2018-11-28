Aldean Hunter, 90

A private family memorial service for Aldean Hunter of Rushville, Neberaska

will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain

Chapel in Chadron with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be

at a later date at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Mirage Flats.

Mrs. Hunter was born July 28, 1928 in Sheridan County. Aldean passed

away November 28, 2018 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs, NE.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home or

the Rushville Senior Center. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain

Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

