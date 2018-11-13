Alcohol Inspections Held In Grant, Hooker, and Thomas County

During the evening hours of Friday, November 9, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Grant, Hooker, and Thomas counties.



In total, six businesses were checked. Two sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 33 percent. One of the businesses did not check the minor’s ID. The businesses included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars.

The businesses which failed the inspections were:

The Chuckwagon N’ Jug – Mullen (sold to minor, checked ID)

Big Red’s Café & Lounge – Mullen (sold to minor, did not check ID)

Businesses which sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.