Alcohol inspections conducted in Scotts Bluff County

SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have conducted alcohol inspections in Scotts Bluff County in cooperation with the Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

In total, officers and investigators inspected 70 businesses in several communities. One business sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 98 percent.

The business which sold alcohol to a minor was:

Loaf ‘N Jug – Gering (Did not check ID, sold to minor)

Law enforcement agencies conduct alcohol inspections in an effort to prevent alcohol sales to youth. Businesses that fail the inspection are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The inspections were held in Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, McGrew, and Lyman. This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.