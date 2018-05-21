Alcohol Inspections Conducted In Scotts Bluff County, Five Businesses Sold To Minors

During the evening hours of Friday, May 19, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsbluff Police Department, conducted alcohol inspections in Scotts Bluff County.

In total, 69 businesses were checked. Five of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 7%. Only one business failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses which failed the inspections were:

Chili’s – Scottsbluff

Shots Bar and Grill – Scottsbluff

The Cigarette Chain – Scottsbluff

U Save Mart – Morrill

Pony Express Mart – Gering

Business which fail the alcohol inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

This operation was conducted thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.