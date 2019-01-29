Alcohol compliance checks in Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, and Deuel Counties

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks as part of the Panhandle Prevention Coalition’s comprehensive plan to prevent underage drinking.

Officers with the assistance of youth ages 17- 20, completed forty-three checks including convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores, and liquor stores throughout Deuel, Box Butte, Morrill, and Cheyenne County.

Thirty-six of the forty-three businesses checked did not sell alcohol to minors.

The efforts of these thirty-six responsible businesses are commended:

Chimney Rock Golf Course – 7366 Road 108, Bayard

Panhandle Cooperative Association – 102 West 5 Street, Bridgeport

Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor #3 – 105 Bell Road, Bridgeport

Frankies Bar-N-Grill – 909 Main Street, Bridgeport

The Twisted Spur – 533 & 537 Main Street, Bayard

Bayard Tiger Paws – 144 Main Street, Bayard

Pizza Hut of Sidney – 572 Glover Road, Sidney

Two J’s Too Liquor – 576 Glover Road, Sidney

Safeway 2555– 1944 Illinois Street, Sidney

Two J’s Liquor – 1500 Illinois Street, Sidney

Git N Split – 1145 Illinois Street, Sidney

Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor #2 – 675 Sidney Chase Blvd, Sidney

Walmart 5170 – 3001 Silverberg Drive, Sidney

Margaritas Family Mexican Restaurant – 3070 Silverberg Drive, Sidney

City of Chappell Golf Course – 1240 Road 167, Chappell

Flying J Travel Center– 109 Circle Road, Big Springs

Toot’s Bar & Grill– 710 2 nd St, Chappell

Big Springs Truck & Travel– 100 Frontage Rd, Big Springs

The Rusty Bucket– 857 2 nd St, Chappell

Burgie’s, 145 Vincent Ave– Chappell

Chappell Super Foods– 726 2 nd St, Chappell

Pizza Hut of Alliance – 707 Flack Avenue, Alliance

Terry’s Corner – 1639 W 3 Street, Alliance

Maverick – 1640 W 3 Street, Alliance

J&J’s Pit Stop – 1308 W 3 Street, Alliance

Git N Split – 611 W 3 Street, Alliance

Kloch Liquor – 301 W 3 Street, Alliance

Nick’s Gas & Liquor – 224 East 3 rd Street, Alliance

Alliance Grocery Kart – 207 E 3 Street, Alliance

Safeway #549 – 500 E 3 rd Street, Alliance

Shopko Hometown 694 – 312 Flack Street, Alliance

KC’s Short Stop – 2420 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

Rap’s Video & Liquor – 814-16 Box Butte Ave, Hemingford

Sandhillers Bar – 207 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

The Gathering Spot – 213 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

Players Sports Bar – 209 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

Regrettably, seven of the businesses checked failed to comply with the law and sold to the underage buyers. These businesses have been notified and appropriate action has been taken:

Trading Post – 1121 “N” Street, Bridgeport

Sonny’s Super Foods – 310 Main Street, Bridgeport

Fat Dogs Sidney – 3070 Silverberg Drive, Sidney

The Post – 1020 Old Post Road, Sidney

Alta Convenience #6232 – 440 East Illinois Street, Sidney

Pump & Pantry– 981 2 nd Street, Chappell

Gus’s Bar – 721 Box Butte Ave, Hemingford

Responsible Beverage Server Training is available for free to retail merchants, owners, and employees across the Panhandle. This training, sponsored by Panhandle Prevention Coalition and Nebraska State Patrol, provides individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving alcohol or selling tobacco with strategies to avoid illegally selling to underage youth or intoxicated patrons. This training may be attended remotely. The next training is on February 6. For more information on the retailer’s trainings, go to http://www.panhandlepartnership.com/training-academy.html.

Please help us keep the next generation safe; keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth.

Illegal alcohol use by underage persons contributes to crime, car crashes, injuries, and deaths. Law enforcement officers find that alcohol also has a role in many of the more frequent minor crimes and nuisances that degrade the quality of life in our community. Many noise complaints, vandalism, littering, and similar nuisances involve young people who have been drinking. Public health officials report that alcohol use and abuse is also connected with teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, and other health problems.

We have learned that the community and our youth are safer and healthier when they don’t start using alcohol until after age 21. In Nebraska, providing alcohol to minor is a Class I misdemeanor. Adults who provide alcohol to minors can spend up to a year in jail, receive a $1000 fine or both.

The Panhandle Prevention Coalition is made up of a group of coalitions united together by our passion and dedication to make residents of western Nebraska healthy and safe across the lifespan. Our purpose is to reduce the impact of substance use and abuse including underage drinking, binge drinking, drinking and driving, tobacco use, drug use, and prescription drug abuse, while promoting and supporting mental and emotional health for all in the Panhandle.

This work is supported in whole or part, by federal or state funds received from Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority, the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, and the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), including Grant #93.243 under the Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success Grant. The PPC is also supported by the Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

For additional information visit panhandlepreventioncoalition.org or call Chelsy Schneringer, Panhandle Prevention Coalition Coordinator, at Panhandle Public Health District at 308-487-3600 ext. 104. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.