Albert “Gerald” Walgren, 94

Graveside services for Gerald Walgren will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville with Reverend Paul Smith officiating.

Albert “Gerald” Walgren passed away on February 22, 2019, at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

He was born on May 11, 1924, at his parent’s home southwest of Hay Springs. His parents were James Edward and Emma (Anderson) Walgren. Gerald was the youngest of five children.

He spent his early years on the farm and later attended high school in Hay Springs. He enlisted in the Navy in June of 1942 in Denver, Colorado. He took his basic training in San Diego and was later transferred to Treasure Island where he took a gunnery course. He was sent overseas in August of 1942 aboard a liberty ship loaded with General Grant Tanks bound for Australia. He spent thirty-two months at sea circling the globe twice during the war. He spent most of the war in the South Pacific Theater delivering supplies to the South Pacific Islands from Australia. In January 1944, he was transferred to the Atlantic Fleet and served there until he was honorably discharged from the Navy in October of 1945. He came back to Hay Springs and worked as a mechanic and did part time farming for two years.

He married Pearle Walgren on June 8, 1947; in October of 1948, they moved to the ranch that was to be their home together for over 60 years. They moved just in time for the blizzard of 1949 when they had to feed the cattle with two teams of horses. They raised two daughters, Ginger and Jill. As a young boy he farmed with horses, and at 93 he was still running his swather. He often remarked about the amazing changes in his lifetime. He was an avid reader to the end and was always up on current events around the world. He was a good neighbor and was always there to help when needed. Gerald worked hard all his life but loved the ranch and working with his cattle the most. He became a true steward of the land, and the animals under his care, especially his bucket calves.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearle, in May of 2013. He is survived by his daughters Ginger, and her husband, Eldon Kroemer, of Arapahoe, Nebraska, and his daughter, Jill, of Rushville, Nebraska, grandchildren, Ryan Kroemer, and wife, Tina, of Waverly, Nebraska, Jeremy Kroemer and wife Tyas, of St. Louis, Missouri, great-grandchildren Kolbee, Keaton, and Norah.

