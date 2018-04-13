Air Link Air Ambulance Service Expands To Include Fixed Wing Aircraft And Program Management

Regional West announced today that it is adding the management and oversight of a fixed wing aircraft to its Air Link air ambulance flight program. The new partnership will enhance Air Link’s air medical transport services with the fixed wing aircraft’s capability to travel longer distances, carry larger patient loads, and safely fly in varying weather conditions.

Med-Trans Corporation, a leading air medical company, is partnering with Regional West to assist with adding the fixed wing aircraft to its helicopter services. The airplane will be based at Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff. The Air Link helicopter will continue to be based at the Regional West campus.

“We are excited to expand upon the exceptional service and advanced care that has been provided by the Air Link team throughout the region for over 20 years with the addition of the fixed wing aircraft program,” said John Mentgen, Regional West President and CEO. “This new partnership provides a comprehensive air ambulance transport system and furthers our commitment and expertise to provide excellent patient care services as the region’s Level II Trauma Center and acute care hospital. The expanse of Western Nebraska poses unique challenges both for those who need care and for the health care providers charged with serving them, especially when the need is in rural areas. That is one of the reasons why reliable, quality air ambulance service is so vital for our region.”

Since November 1995, Regional West’s Air Link air ambulance helicopter service has provided advanced life support and transportation for acutely ill patients and in the critical minutes following traumatic injuries.

The Regional West Air Link program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), a nationally recognized organization that ensures such programs meet national standards for safety, education, and training.

The Air Link program serves a vast region spanning western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, and northern Colorado.

The Air Link flight crew, which includes flight nurses and paramedics, are Regional West staff. Peter Meyer, MD is the medical director of the flight program and a Regional West emergency department and trauma center physician.

“We are very pleased to be able to respond to Regional West’s growing needs in the region by adding fixed wing medical transports to its growing comprehensive approach to providing emergent medical services,” said Med-Trans President Rob Hamilton.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.