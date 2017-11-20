AHS Will Hold Public Performance Of One-Act Play

Join us for a sneak peek of the one-act play!

Alliance High School will preview the district one-act play

as a fundraiser for the one-act program

What: The Fisherman and His Wife

A one-act adapted by Claudia Haas

Who: Alliance High School One-Act Cast and Crew

When: Thursday, November 30, 2017 7:30 pm

ONE NIGHT ONLY!!!!

Where: Alliance High School Performing Arts Center

Cost: Adults: $5.00 Senior Citizens (65 and older): $4.00

All Students (grades 1 – 12) $2.00

(Small children in Kindergarten and younger are FREE)

A fisherman hits the jackpot when he stumbles upon a magical talking fish in this adaptation of the Brothers Grimm’s classic story. The simple, sweet fisherman is content to continue his way of life, but his ambitious wife is determined to take advantage of their good fortune. With help from Scat, the magical fish with a flair for jazz, this couple discovers the consequences of being greedy. This is a fun, lively children’s story and comedy that is suitable for all ages!

Twenty-two Alliance High School students are involved in the 2017 one-act production. The play director is Mary Theresa Green. Elaine Bleisch has graciously volunteered her time and talent to help with assistant directing and set design. Kent Bleisch has volunteered with set design and construction, and Timm Hoff’s talent will be seen on the set painting, illustration, and visual design. Tickets for our local “sneak peek” fundraiser may be purchased at the door.

District info – Please note: Our students will also perform this play at the A-3 District Competition in Gretna, NE on Saturday, December 2. The performance time for Alliance is 11:30 am CST. Gretna High School is located at 11335 South 204th Street in Gretna. Ticket costs for Districts are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Please arrive on time for the District competition performance, as late seating is never allowed. We hope to have lots of folks from Alliance at the District performance!